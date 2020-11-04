Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

DEI opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,577,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,591,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 173,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

