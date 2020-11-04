Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $216.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $997,434.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $66,316,785.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

