DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP3J) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DP3J opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 34.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.40. DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.05).

DOWG THRE/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 Company Profile

Downing THREE VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in interests in leisure, entertainment, and hotels; development and construction; and support services businesses.

