Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. Dropbox posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. BidaskClub cut Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,691 shares of company stock valued at $793,248 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 120.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 7.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

