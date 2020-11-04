DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DRRX. Chardan Capital started coverage on DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded DURECT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DURECT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.95 million, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.87.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

