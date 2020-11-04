DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 615,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $304.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 38,025 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 82.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 122,609 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 136.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 133,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stephens started coverage on DXP Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.