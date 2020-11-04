Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report $520,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $1.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 480.72%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Dyadic International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of DYAI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 64,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,607. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Dyadic International by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dyadic International by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

