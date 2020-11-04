Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (OTCMKTS:PLYA) Head-To-Head Survey

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts $636.48 million 0.88 -$4.36 million $0.07 59.29

Earthworks Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Risk & Volatility

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts -34.82% -12.73% -4.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Earthworks Entertainment and Playa Hotels & Resorts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts 1 1 2 0 2.25

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 38.55%.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Earthworks Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

