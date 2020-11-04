Eastern Bank Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $364.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.14. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.