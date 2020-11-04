Eastern Bank Sells 11,745 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,265 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 191.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 37.3% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $444.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.95 and its 200 day moving average is $435.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,376 shares of company stock valued at $17,804,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

