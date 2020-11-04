Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.
Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
