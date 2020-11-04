Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ETN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $111.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,336,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,402,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

