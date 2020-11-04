Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.78. 19,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,425,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

