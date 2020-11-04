Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (EVGBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares (NASDAQ:EVGBC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

NASDAQ:EVGBC opened at $99.94 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Global Income Builder NextShares has a one year low of $99.94 and a one year high of $99.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90.

