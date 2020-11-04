Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:EVLMC)

Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares (NASDAQ:EVLMC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0161 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

EVLMC stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.44.

Eaton Vance TABS 5-to-15 Year Laddered Municipal Bond NextShares Company Profile

