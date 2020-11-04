eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,596 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in eBay were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 70.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in eBay by 790.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,918 shares of company stock worth $8,098,596. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

