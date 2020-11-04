Ebix (EBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 9th.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Ebix’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Get Ebix alerts:

NASDAQ EBIX traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $19.68. 769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,063. Ebix has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $615.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ebix from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ebix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.