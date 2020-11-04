EchoStar (SATS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.65 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. EchoStar’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EchoStar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SATS opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.74. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EchoStar stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of EchoStar worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

