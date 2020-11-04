EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.80 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LocalTrade, P2PB2B and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $330,215.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide . The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LocalTrade, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

