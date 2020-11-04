Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $403,857.07 and $817.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.12 or 0.03635311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00195271 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.