Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Shares Gap Up to $53.40

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.40, but opened at $56.00. Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at $54.40, with a volume of 75,762 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $103.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.09%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

