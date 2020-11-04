EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.68

EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) (LON:EJFI) declared a dividend on Monday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:EJFI opened at GBX 120.60 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 million and a PE ratio of -8.39. EJF Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.75 ($2.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 120.40.

EJF Investments Limited (EJFI.L) Company Profile

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

