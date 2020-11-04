EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:EKF opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.54. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($1.01).
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) Company Profile
See Also: Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.