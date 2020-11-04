EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:EKF opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.54. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 16.58 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) Company Profile

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

