Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA) Shares Gap Down to $175.00

Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $175.00, but opened at $166.17. Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) shares last traded at $177.25, with a volume of 1,708 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 184.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

About Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC specializes in growth capital, buyouts, recapitalization, control buyouts, PIPEs, middle market investments. It invests across all sectors and is not sector specific. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the Continental Europe, United States and principally in Western Europe, with the majority of investments made in the United Kingdom.

