Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.