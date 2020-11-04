Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $222,722.85 and $144.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.01 or 0.02760209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00034003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 38,367,879 coins and its circulating supply is 38,316,547 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

