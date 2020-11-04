Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0319 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $22,705.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Emercoin has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001350 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,421,194 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

