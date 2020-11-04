Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 493.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

