Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.59. The company had a trading volume of 32,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,937. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on Emerson Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

