Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.