Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $79.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

