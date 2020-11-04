Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $79.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.
EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.94.
Emerson Electric stock opened at $70.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 413.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.
