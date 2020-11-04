Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enable Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Enable Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enable Midstream Partners.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on ENBL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Enable Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $9,776,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 64.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,709,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 667,807 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $5,418,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 227.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 807,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 370,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

