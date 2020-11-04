Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Endurance International Group from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ EIGI opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 2.18. Endurance International Group has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $9.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. Equities analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at $2,886,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 175.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 310.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

