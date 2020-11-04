Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Tops $11.75 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00003482 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $48,043.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enigma Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 90,637,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,387,982 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

