Enigma (ENG) Market Cap Tops $11.75 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, Enigma has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00003482 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and $48,043.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00454886 BTC.
- MINDOL (MIN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004502 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00036538 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002933 BTC.
- InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Meme (MEME) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.01227227 BTC.
- DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.
- CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.
Enigma Profile
Enigma Token Trading
