Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $92.02 million and $3.26 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000808 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00025903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.12 or 0.03635311 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00195271 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

