Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Equinix were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $821.00 to $876.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.70.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.45, for a total value of $767,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,100,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $4,186,924 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $752.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $776.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.31. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 130.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

