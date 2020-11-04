Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Aon Plc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.62. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AON’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

NYSE AON opened at $179.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.87 and a 200-day moving average of $196.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 20.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $168,407,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in AON by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,956,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,331,000 after buying an additional 665,509 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in AON by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,450,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,818,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,757,000 after acquiring an additional 472,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,134,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

