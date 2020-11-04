Esperion Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,295 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 410% compared to the typical daily volume of 842 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 173.0% in the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 559,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,303,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,104,000 after purchasing an additional 265,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,243.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 106,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 53.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 288,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $0.45. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.49% and a negative net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

