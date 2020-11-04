Espers (ESP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Espers has a market capitalization of $778,454.54 and approximately $164.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Espers has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Espers Coin Profile

Espers (ESP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Espers’ official website is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Espers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Espers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

