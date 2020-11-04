ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 134,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 44.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

