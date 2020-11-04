ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) PT Raised to $15.00

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 615.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 9.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

