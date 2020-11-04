Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Essent Group from $40.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Essent Group stock opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 49.62%. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essent Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the third quarter worth $7,893,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

