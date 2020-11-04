Essentia 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,990.00 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $511,833.25 and $9,990.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinBene, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Essentia has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Essentia Token Profile

Essentia is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, Ethfinex, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

