Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

EPRT opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.19. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $29.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 146.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $15,261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,841,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,993,000 after purchasing an additional 806,622 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

