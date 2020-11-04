Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinTiger, Escodex and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.67 or 0.03652731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00199428 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, LATOKEN, DDEX, IDEX, Mercatox, Coinlim, P2PB2B and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

