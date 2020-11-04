Euronav (EURN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.91 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 45.05%. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EURN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,719. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Euronav has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

