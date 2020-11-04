Evedo (EVED) Reaches Market Cap of $305,735.67

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Evedo token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $305,735.67 and $220,340.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evedo

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,671,790 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

