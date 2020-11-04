Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,779 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Everi by 16.5% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,137,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 302,830 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Everi by 11.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,882,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 189,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Everi by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 72,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Everi by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $227,550 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

EVRI stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $791.28 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.91.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

