Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Eversource Energy updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.34. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

