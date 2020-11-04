ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXLS. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.11.

ExlService stock opened at $78.87 on Friday. ExlService has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ExlService had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 1,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.69 per share, with a total value of $95,535.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $95,535. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $90,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 6.5% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 198.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $580,000. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 82.5% in the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 99.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

