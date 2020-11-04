Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expedia Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $138.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 385.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,921 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,640 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.